State Police arrest father, mother on battery, neglect charges

Cherry Blattert and Scott Blattert were arrested by Indiana State Police on Wednesday, November 6.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police troopers assisted in arresting a Springville, Indiana father and mother Wednesday.

On October 31, ISP Trooper Julie Deel responded to a property on Amrstrong Road and initiated an investigation into the alleged report of physical abuse of juveniles. Upon Deel’s arrival, it was learned that Scott and Cherry Blattert have 9 children. As a result of an initial investigation, the Indiana State Police arrested Scott Allen Blattert Jr., 42 years old of Springville.

Blattert was initially incarcerated in the Lawrence County Jail on October 31 for the charges of Domestic Battery, Level 6 Felony, and Neglect of a Dependent, Level 5 Felony.

ISP Detective Zack Robbins continued the investigation of physical abuse of the juveniles within the Blattert home. Interviews were conducted, then a search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence on Armstrong Station Road on November 1, 2019.

As a result of the continuing investigation, arrest warrants were obtained by Detective Robbins for Cherry Lynn Blattert, 38 years old, and again for Scott Allen Blattert Jr. on November 6, 2019.

The Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section), along with Trooper Jon Patrick and Trooper Chance Humphrey executed the Arrest Warrant for Cherry Blattert at the Armstrong Station Road residence on November 6, 2019.

Cherry Blattert was incarcerated in the Lawrence County Jail.

Information was then obtained that Scott Blattert was at his place of employment on NSA Crane Naval Base in Greene County. Trooper Richard Klun of the ISP A.C.E.S. and K9 Loki, with assistance from the NSA Crane Police Department, located Scott Blattert and executed his Arrest Warrant without incident.

Scott Blattert was transported to the Greene County Jail.