INDIANAPOLIS – Payments from the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund continue to hit bank accounts and mailboxes.

The Auditor of State’s Office said the printing and mailing process for checks is well underway and remains on schedule.

The office was unable to provide specifics on how many checks had been distributed so far, saying only it was “on track to finish on time – which will be the first week of October.”

The state can print up to 50,000 checks per day.

Direct deposits started appearing in bank accounts during the week of Aug. 15. The state also began printing and mailing checks that week.

The Indiana Department of Revenue is taking care of the direct deposits, while the Auditor of State is responsible for the checks.

The checks include the initial $125 triggered by state law because of an excess in reserves as well as an additional $200 approved during the special session that wrapped up in August. Individual taxpayers should receive a total of $325 while couples filing jointly will receive $650.

In most cases, Indiana taxpayers who’ve already received their $125 via direct deposit will also have the $200 deposited into their accounts.

Can I change my banking information?

There is no way for the state to change your banking information, according to the Department of Revenue and Auditor of State’s Office.

“For your security, DOR and Auditor of State’s Office cannot add or update banking information,” according to the Department of Revenue’s website.

The agencies said the state has an automatic process in place to send a check if a direct deposit doesn’t go through. In those cases, it’s possible that a taxpayer who received the initial $125 via direct deposit will receive a check for the second $200 one.

While taxpayers can’t change their banking information, they can update their mailing address through the Department of Revenue’s website.

Who will get a check instead of a direct deposit?

Checks will go to taxpayers for whom the state doesn’t have direct deposit information.

Those individuals will receive a check in the mail instead.

Taxpayers who provided certain types of information for their return—such as direct deposit information for an account associated with refund advance loans, debit cards or similar third-party arrangements—will also have to wait for a check.

Taxpayers will receive a check if their Automatic Taxpayer Refund could not be otherwise deposited directly into their account, such as in the case of someone who switched banks.

I haven’t received my check. When will I get it?

Some Hoosiers have been waiting for months now to get their $125 payment. They had to wait a bit longer after the legislature approved the additional $200.

The state originally planned to send the checks in July. However, a paper shortage led to a delay. The checks are now in the process of being printed and mailed and as indicated above, will combine the two taxpayer refunds.

But the state has about 1.7 million checks to send. It can print and mail up to 50,000 a day, meaning all checks should be processed by early October.

Why didn’t I get the full amount?

Some taxpayers expecting to get the full amount could end up receiving only a portion of the refund instead. That’s because the money could be used to offset certain unpaid debts.

Those include state or federal tax liabilities or debts to other state agencies including, among other things, unpaid child support or unemployment overpayments and unpaid tuition to Indiana public colleges and universities.

Hoosiers affected by any offsets will receive a letter notifying them of the situation. If the balance on debts is less than the amount of the taxpayer refund, taxpayers will receive the remaining amount.

What if I didn’t qualify for the $125 but do qualify for the $200?

Some taxpayers who were ineligible for the $125 payments are eligible for the $200. However, they won’t get the money as a direct payment.

Instead, those taxpayers will need to file a 2022 Indiana tax return. The money will come as a refundable tax credit, meaning they’ll get it as part of their individual tax refund.

To qualify for the refundable tax credit, the taxpayer must have received Social Security benefits in calendar year 2022. In addition, they must not be claimed as a dependent on a 2022 Indiana income tax return.

That means some Hoosiers who aren’t used to filing a tax return because of income limitations will need to file one to claim their money. The state won’t begin accepting tax returns until mid- to late-January.

Did I need to fill out an affidavit to get my money?

The short answer is no.

The long answer: During the special session, lawmakers pitched the idea of having taxpayers who didn’t receive the initial $125 but were eligible for the second round of payments to fill out affidavits in order to receive their money as a direct payment.

The idea didn’t make it into the final version of the bill. Instead, lawmakers elected to go with the refundable tax credit. As a result, there is no special form needed to receive the $200 tax credit.

Again, taxpayers who were ineligible for the $125 refund but eligible for the $200 can claim the money when filing their 2022 tax returns.

Can I check the status of my payment?

While taxpayers can check on the status of their annual individual tax refunds with the “Where’s My Refund?” tool, there is no such mechanism for the Automatic Taxpayer Refunds.

That means, as of now, there is no way for Hoosiers to check on the status of their $125 or $200 taxpayer refunds.

What happens if I don’t receive my refund?

The state will continue to send direct deposit payments and checks. State agencies are urging patience for Hoosiers waiting for their money.

The Auditor of State’s Office hopes to have checks printed and mailed by early October. The Indiana Department of Revenue will continue to send direct deposit payments.

Both agencies are asking Hoosiers to allow until Nov. 1 to receive their money, whether it’s coming via check or their bank account.

Additional guidance on what to do for eligible taxpayers who didn’t get their money will be released around Nov. 1.