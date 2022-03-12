INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is seeking applicants for a student member by April 1.

The student member is a full voting member of the 14-member coordinating body for the state’s public postsecondary education system. The student member will serve on the commission for two years beginning July 1.

The panel meets approximately 20-25 days out of the year and meetings are typically scheduled for the second Thursday of the month and the preceding Wednesday and usually include an overnight stay at the meeting site. To qualify, the student may be a full- or part-time undergraduate or graduate student, must be enrolled through the spring 2024 semester at an Indiana public higher education institution and live in Indiana.