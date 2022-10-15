INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana health officials are encouraging Hoosiers to get vaccinated against influenza after confirming on Friday the first flu-related death of the season.

Every year, hundreds of Hoosiers get sick with the flu, and some cases are fatal. In the 2021-22 flu season, 82 Indiana residents died of the illness, according to a release from the state health department.

No additional information about this season’s first fatal case will be released due to privacy laws, health officials said.

“Every flu season is different, but we expect to see a return of respiratory illnesses such as flu as more individuals relax the mitigation measures they took during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “Getting an annual flu shot now, before activity picks up, is the best protection against what can be a serious illness for many Hoosiers.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone over 6 months old get a flu vaccine annually. Because infants younger than 6 months can’t be vaccinated, it’s important that anyone in a household where a young baby lives or visits get a flu shot to protect the child, the release said.

Healthcare workers are also urged to get a flu vaccine to reduce the risk of transmitting illness to their patients.

It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies, which protect against flu, to develop in the body, so the CDC recommends early vaccination. However, the flu vaccine can be administered at any time during the season, which typically runs from October to May.

This year’s vaccine appears to be a good match for the most common flu subtype circulating in Australia, and it can be administered at the same time as the new COVID-19 booster, which protects against two strains of COVID-19, Box said.

State health officials explained the flu is a viral infection of the respiratory tract. It is spread by respiratory droplets released when infected people cough or sneeze nearby, or when people touch surfaces or objects contaminated with those infectious respiratory droplets. People can also become infected by touching surfaces or objects contaminated with flu viruses and then touching their eyes, mouth or nose.

Common signs and symptoms of the flu include:

fever of 100° Fahrenheit or greater

headache

fatigue

cough

muscle aches

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

People can help prevent the spread of flu by washing their hands frequently and thoroughly, avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth with their hands, and staying home when sick. Hoosiers should practice the “Three Cs” to help prevent the spread of flu and other infectious diseases:

Clean: Properly wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water.

Properly wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water. Cover: Cover your cough and sneeze with your arm or a disposable tissue.

Cover your cough and sneeze with your arm or a disposable tissue. Contain: Stay home from school or work when you are sick to keep your germs from spreading.

Although anyone can get the flu, some people are at higher risk of flu-related complications, such as pneumonia, hospitalization, and death. Those most at risk for complications from flu include pregnant women, young children (especially those too young to get vaccinated), people with chronic illnesses, people who are immunocompromised, and the elderly. It is especially important for these individuals to be vaccinated each year, the release said.

To learn more about the flu or see the IDOH weekly flu report, visit the website.