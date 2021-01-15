State government complex closes to public next week, general assembly cancels legislative activity

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – In consultation with security officials and the leadership of the General Assembly, Governor Eric Holcomb announced Friday that out of an abundance of caution the state government complex will be closed to the public Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The safety and security of our state employees and the Hoosiers who use our state services are always top of mind,” Gov. Holcomb said. “After an evaluation with public safety leaders, we have decided to err on the side of caution and close the state government complex to the public. Hoosiers will still be able to access essential state services online, on the phone, or in-person at branches around the state.”

This decision was made in light of recent national events, threats to other state capitols and COVID-19 restrictions. The Governor’s Office said that there have been no credible threats against the Statehouse at this time.

Per the typical schedule, the Statehouse will be closed for the weekend and Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray and House Speaker Todd Huston have canceled legislative activity for the week of Jan. 18. Bray and Huston said no committee or session meetings will be held next week. Staff will work remotely until instructed to return to the building.

“This decision was made out of caution and in the best interest of everyone involved in the legislative process,” Huston said. “Public gatherings are a critical component of our democracy, and I pray that any demonstrations are peaceful and respectful of the incredible privilege we all have as Americans to make our voices heard.”

“We have a lot of work to do this session on behalf of Hoosiers, but the safety of every person in the Statehouse is always our number one priority,” Bray said. “We trust Superintendent Doug Carter and his team, and at his urging, made the decision to cancel our activities out of an abundance of caution.”

Additionally, the Governor will virtually deliver his 2021 State of the State address on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Governor’s weekly COVID-19 briefing will be held Thursday at 2:30 p.m.