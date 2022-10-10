INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – State Farm has released nationwide data showing how many car crashes involve hitting deer and other animals on the road over the past year.

Indiana has moved up on the list of states where drivers are most likely to get into a crash with an animal, based on the recent amount of insurance claims made to State Farm between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. Based on the yearlong period, Indiana now ranks number 14 in the country, with a 4.6% increase in claims through State Farm. The company said they paid out for 9,671 auto claims with animals in the state.

Based on the data, drivers around the country are most likely to collide with an animal in November. The other months a crash with an animal most commonly occurs include October and December.

The insurance company said while most collisions in the data involve deer, other animals followed closely behind like dogs, racoons, farm animals, and even large rodents.

Top 10 states with the most animal collision claims through State Farm:

Pennsylvania – 28,227 claims Michigan –21,891 claims Georgia –18,869 claims Illinois –17,729 claims Texas –17,462 claims Ohio – 15,824 claims Virginia –13,787 claims Minnesota –13,108 claims Missouri –12,375 claims South Carolina – 12,131 claims

The calculation of these industry estimates take into account the number of claims received by State Farm (industry leader), the company’s market penetration (proprietary), and the number of licensed drivers in each state.

The insurance company also has safety tips for drivers to avoid animal collisions:

Know your insurance coverage. Before a collision occurs, make sure you’re protected with the right type of insurance. Damages from auto-animal crashes typically are covered under comprehensive insurance, not collision.

Before a collision occurs, make sure you’re protected with the right type of insurance. Damages from auto-animal crashes typically are covered under comprehensive insurance, not collision. Slow down. Reduce your vehicle’s speed and maintain a constant lookout for animals. Travel at a speed that will allow you to stop in time if an animal comes into the beam cast by your headlights

Reduce your vehicle’s speed and maintain a constant lookout for animals. Travel at a speed that will allow you to stop in time if an animal comes into the beam cast by your headlights Use extra caution and slow-down in known animal crossing zones.

and slow-down in known animal crossing zones. Dusk to dawn are high-risk times; use high beams when appropriate.

are high-risk times; use high beams when appropriate. Scan the road and avoid swerving when you see an animal. Brake firmly when you notice an animal in or near your path, but stay in your lane. Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars.

and avoid swerving when you see an animal. Brake firmly when you notice an animal in or near your path, but stay in your lane. Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars. Always wear your seatbelt. Safety belts saved an estimated 114,955 lives in 2017.

your seatbelt. Safety belts saved an estimated 114,955 lives in 2017. Turn on high beams at night. When driving at night, use high beam headlights when there is no oncoming traffic. The high beams will better illuminate the eyes of any deer on or near the roadway. If you encounter a deer or other animal, switch your headlights to low beam so the animals are not blinded and will move out of your way.

State Farm also included guidance on what to do if a crash does happen:

After-crash tips