(WANE) — With the start of fall (Sept. 23) being less than two weeks away, drivers will soon have to pay more attention to deer and other animals causing crashes.

According to data from State Farm, most animal-related crashes in the U.S. happen from October to December.

However, the data also showed Indiana has seen a decrease in animal collisions within the last year.

According to State Farm, Indiana ranks 16th in the nation for animal collision claims, a slight decrease from the state’s previous ranking.

From July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, insurance companies received around 46,405 auto claims regarding animal collisions in Indiana, a 2.8% decrease compared to roughly 47,740 auto claims from the previous 12-month period.

The trends in Indiana reflect the nationwide trends, according to State Farm, with the national number of animal collisions dropping by 7.5% between the two 12-month periods.

State Farm offered safety tips drivers can use to lower the chances of being involved in an animal collision:

Slow down

Scan the road

Wear a seat belt

Turn on high beams at night

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) also encouraged drivers to avoid distracted driving habits and to look for deer crossing signs to know whether an area commonly has deer.

“I think a lot of people in the State of Indiana are probably pretty familiar with seeing those signs, so obviously, when you come across those signs, be extra vigilant,” said Gary Brian, public relations director with INDOT.

Brian said drivers should also pay more attention in rural areas or at times around dawn and dusk.