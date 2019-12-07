State could approve new Terre Haute casino early next year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana officials could give the go ahead for a new casino in Terre Haute sometime early next year.

Indianapolis-based Spectacle Entertainment was the only company submitting an application for the Terre Haute casino license by this past week’s deadline set by the Indiana Gaming Commission.

Spectacle is proposing to build a $125 million casino and potentially hire 600 workers.

Gaming Commission director Sara Gonso Tait says its staff could complete its review of Spectacle’s application during the first three months of 2020.

More than 60% of Vigo County voters supported allowing the casino in a November referendum.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.