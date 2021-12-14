State agency aiding SW Indiana county amid syphilis outbreak

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Health officials in a southwestern Indiana county have turned to the state for help as they battle a worsening syphilis outbreak that began last summer.

Indiana Department of Health staffers have been working with the Vanderburgh County Health Department for four weeks, helping with syphilis testing, including at the county jail in Evansville, where several cases have been found.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that since the county’s outbreak began in June, it has seen 63 reported syphilis cases.

That compares with about 40 cases the county recorded each year during 2020, 2019 and 2018.