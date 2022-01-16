St. Joseph County planning morgue with COVID-19 relief money

Indiana
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana county is looking to spend some of its federal COVID-19 relief money to open a county morgue.

The St. Joseph County coroner’s office is now using a cooler at a local cemetery to store six or seven bodies at a time since it doesn’t have its own facility. The County Council voted this past week to allocate $380,000 in American Rescue Plan funding for the coroner to buy and renovate space for a morgue.

The county coroner said the new facility could lead to autopsies being conducted in South Bend again. The office now sends bodies to Fort Wayne or Kalamazoo, Michigan, for autopsies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss