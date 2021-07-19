St. Joseph County Jail kept 2 inmates past their sentences

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A software problem kept at least two inmates in a northern Indiana jail longer than their sentences required in 2019, leading to a $20,000 settlement for one.

The South Bend Tribune reports a man who was in the St. Joseph County Jail two months longer than required received the $20,000 settlement from the county’s Board of Commissioners last month.

Troy Warner, an attorney for the St. Joseph County Police Department, says the other affected inmate was kept two days longer than his sentence required.

He says the jail discovered the problem in December 2019 and switched to a different method of tracking inmate sentences.