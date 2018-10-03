Spring 2018 ISTEP+ results released

File photo

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) - Spring 2018 ISTEP+ results were released Wednesday afternoon by the Indiana Department of Education. For the first time ever, schools and corporations conducted the assessments online.

Click here to view school district and individual school results

According to a news release from the Indiana Department of Education, "performance remained stable across content areas in grades 3-8, with slight increases in grade 8 English/Language Arts and grade 3 mathematics.

ISTEP+ is an assessment of more rigorous Indiana Academic Standards adopted in 2014 for English/Language Arts and Mathematics. Altogether, ISTEP+ assesses English/Language Arts, Mathematics in grades 3-8 and 10, Science in grades 4, 6, and 10, and Social Studies in grades 5 and 7.

In total, 2.6 million assessments were given successfully online across all grades and content areas.