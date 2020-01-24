Spending plan goes to Indiana governor without teacher money

Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, speaks with reporters Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in the Senate chamber of the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Tougher penalties for Indiana stores caught selling smoking or vaping products to anyone younger than 21 are on their way to becoming law, as the Indiana Senate voted 38-9 Thursday in favor of a proposal that would triple possible retailer fines to between $600 and $3,000 based on number of violations in a six-month period. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)

INDIANA (AP) — A plan to spend an unexpected jump in state tax revenue on college campus construction projects is on its way to Indiana’s governor without any of the Democratic proposals to use some of that money to boost teacher pay.

The Indiana Senate voted 38-8 mostly along party lines Thursday to approve the bill backed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb. It directs $291 million toward several college campus construction projects that were part of the state budget adopted in April, rather than borrowing money.

Republicans who dominate both chambers have rejected a variety of Democratic proposals to increase school funding.

Thousands of teachers rallied at the statehouse in November decrying stagnant salaries.