Special COVID-19 vaccine clinics for ineligible Hoosiers causing inequity concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – On Wednesday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box reported that there has been a recent increase in COVID-19 vaccine clinics around the state not following the eligibility guidelines established by the Indiana Department of Health.

“Our age-based approach is driven by data and designed to prevent hospitalizations and to save the most lives,” Dr. Box said. “And when clinics don’t follow those guidelines, whether its for overall eligibility or for their waitlists, they create inequities around the state or even within individual communities.”

When the state learns about a clinic not following the guidelines, Dr. Box said the Indiana Department of Health reaches out to find out why and re-educates them about the importance of following the state’s priority list.

In most cases, this conversation is affective and the guidelines are following moving forward.

“Unfortunately there have been instances recently in which a clinic has ignored the guidelines and hosted special clinics for ineligible individuals,” Dr. Box said. “In these cases we have told the clinics we will not provide them with any additional first dose vaccines at this time.”

Second dose vaccines will be provided to ensure that everyone who receives a first dose receives the second. The Indiana Department of Health will then work with the clinic to develop a corrective plan of action to determine the next steps.

“We will reallocate the doses initially intended for these clinics to other sites within the county so that the county’s total allocation is not negatively impacted,” Dr. Box said.

Vaccine is available for those currently eligible as determined by the Indiana Department of Health which includes: Hoosiers 60 and older, licensed and unlicensed healthcare workers as well as first responders who have face-to-face interactions with patients, infectious material or work in a public-facing position that requires in-person contact.

Appointments must be made in advance at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1 daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. No walk-ins will be accepted.