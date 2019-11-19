Southwest Allen County Schools show support for Red for Ed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southwest Allen County Schools did not close for Tuesday’s Red for Ed rally in Indianapolis, however that didn’t stop teachers, staff, students and parents from showing support for the cause.

At Covington Elementary, a gathering took place outside the school where a chant of “Red for Ed” could be heard.

Similar events took place at other Southwest Allen schools.

An estimated half of Indiana’s nearly 300 school districts will be closed while their teachers attend Tuesday’s rally on the same day legislators gather for 2020 session organization meetings.

WANE 15 has a crew in Indianapolis and will be providing Red for Ed coverage updates throughout the day.