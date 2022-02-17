WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. – Erratic driving caught one trooper’s eye.

The driver’s nervousness raised another trooper’s suspicion.

And a K-9 unit sniffed out the drugs.

Now, an Austin woman faces felony drug charges after a half-pound of methamphetamine, pills, multiple needles, a loaded handgun and several small plastic baggies and glass smoking pipes were found in her car, according to Indiana State Police.

Heather Sizemore, 44, was arrested after police pulled her over Tuesday afternoon in rural Washington County near the Indiana-Kentucky border.

A state trooper out of uniform and in an unmarked car first saw a Pontiac G6 cross over the center lane multiple times on State Road 56 near Salem. The car also followed too close to the car in front of it, according to a state police release.

Since the trooper was out of uniform and in an unmarked car he could not make the stop, but radioed another trooper about the erratic driving.

A second trooper eventually found and stopped the Pontiac. This trooper noted that Sizemore, the driver, and a female passenger were both acting nervous.

An Austin Police K-9 unit was brought to the scene and hit on the methamphetamine and pills in the car, according to state police.

Sizemore is facing felony counts of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a hypodermic needle.

She’s also facing misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia and is being held in Washington County Jail.