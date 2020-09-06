Southern Indiana sheriff jumps political parties to GOP

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The sheriff of southern Indiana’s largest county has switched to the Republican Party, accusing Democrats of endorsing flag burning, failing to acknowledge God and not supporting police.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding made his announcement this past week outside the Evansville business of a major Republican donor with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch in attendance.

The Vanderburgh County Democratic Party called Wedding’s political switch distasteful “political opportunism” and pointed out his previous complaints about insufficient funding from the Republican-controlled county council and state Legislature.

