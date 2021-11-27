Southern Indiana river searched for missing 2-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Crews spent a second day searching a river in southern Indiana for a 2-year-old girl after her father was pulled from his partially submerged truck.

Emma Sweet’s father was hospitalized Saturday with hypothermia.

The Bartholomew County sheriff said he’s given investigators differing stories about what happened to her since duck hunters spotted his truck about 6 a.m. Friday in the East Fork of the White River near Columbus.

Sheriff Matt Myers said a coat belonging to Emma was found about a mile downstream and investigators believed it was likely that she was in the water. He said Emma’s family realizes the search is likely about finding her body.