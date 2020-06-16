Southern Indiana plant to close in August, costing 114 jobs

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A company that designs, builds and installs retail and commercial spaces plans to shutter its southern Indiana plant in August, costing more than 100 workers their jobs.

Horizon Terra Inc., which does business as idX Louisville, said in a federal WARN Act notification earlier this month that it will close its plant at Jeffersonville’s River Ridge Commerce Park. The company’s notice said all 114 positions there will be eliminated within a two-week period starting Aug. 3. The News and Tribune reports that the company designs, engineers, manufactures and installs retail and commercial spaces and has operations around the globe.

