Southern Indiana man seriously injured in wrong-way crash with semi

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A southern Indiana man was rushed to a Louisville hospital after his pickup truck collided with a semi Tuesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., emergency crews were sent to the Paul Garrett Avenue on reports of a crash involving a wrong-way driver and a semi.

Courtesy of the Indiana State Police

Responding crews report that blue 2022 Ford Maverick truck, driven by Trevor Adkins, 28, of Otisco, was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Paul Garrett Avenue heading towards a southbound semi, driven a North Carolina man. As the two vehicles approached each other, the semi veered left into the center lane to try to avoid the truck. However, the Ford also turned back into the center lane, and the two vehicles crashed head-on.

The Indiana State Police (ISP) reports that Adkins was extricated from his truck by emergency personnel before being transported to a Louisville hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Bishop was uninjured.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash however, ISP said officers are waiting for toxicology reports.