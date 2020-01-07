Southern Indiana man killed in fatal head-on crash with semi

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police say a crash with a semi took the life of a Ripley County man Tuesday morning.

ISP, North Vernon Police, and the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office responded to the U.S. 50 bypass near State Road 3 around 6:30 a.m. to a report of a crash with injuries. The initial investigation by Trooper Matthew Holley indicates a maroon Ford Taurus driven by Justin Rangel, 26, of Osgood, Ind., was headed eastbound when it crossed over the centerline into the path of a westbound Mack truck pulling a fully-loaded trailer driven by Todd Lennartz, 49, of Fort Recovery, Ohio.

The vehicles collided nearly head-on in the westbound lane then skidded into the eastbound lane where they came to a stop. Rangel sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jennings County Coroner’s Office. Lennartz was taken to a local hospital wtih non-life-threatening injuries.

Toxicology results on both drivers are pending at this time. The investigation is ongoing.