Southern Indiana man killed in accidental explosion

Indiana

VERSAILLES, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an 83-year-old man has died following an accidental explosion outside his rural southern Indiana home.

Investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal say Kenneth Hayes was cutting on a fuel tank Tuesday outside his home near Versailles when an explosion occurred.

The resulting fire ignited a nearby garage. Hayes died from his injuries, and the Ripley County Coroner’s Office says an official cause of death is pending an autopsy.

A news release from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security didn’t say what caused the explosion or what Hayes was cutting.

