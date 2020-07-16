Southern Indiana man faces several charges after child solicitation investigation

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two Indiana police entities teamed up to arrest a man on suspicion of child pornography charges.

Dalton Clark

An Indiana State Police Detective opened an investigation into a child pornography case and teamed up with a Spencer County Sheriff Deputy who was working a child solicitation case at the same address with a similar subject.

The Sheriff’s Department obtained a warrant for the suspect in the case Dalton Scott Clark, 23, of Grandview.

Together they executed a search warrant at a residence on Highland Road in Grandview in southwest Indiana near the Kentucky state line in regards to the child pornography case.

Clark was not at the residence at the time of the search, but was later arrested at his place of employment and transported to Spencer County Jail where he was charged with child solicitation, sexual misconduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Officers said Clark could be hit with additional charges pending a further investigation of information learned during a forensic exam.