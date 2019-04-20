Head-on crash in southern Indiana leaves one dead
A Vallonia man has died after a crash in Jackson County. Vallonia is south of Indianapolis.
Police say 61-year-old Lamar Anderson, of Vallonia, was travelling westbound on State Road 258, west of Seymour, on Friday night. That’s when he left the roadway, hitting a guardrail before stopping, facing eastbound in the westbound lane.
Police say his truck was then struck head-on by a westbound SUV, driven by 70-year-old Elizabeth Helwig, of Seymour, northeast of Vallonia.
Both vehicles came to a rest in the roadway.
Anderson was pronounced dead by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.
Helwig was transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries.
Toxicology reports are pending for both drivers. The crash remains under investigation.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.