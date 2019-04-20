Head-on crash in southern Indiana leaves one dead Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Vallonia man has died after a crash in Jackson County. Vallonia is south of Indianapolis.

Police say 61-year-old Lamar Anderson, of Vallonia, was travelling westbound on State Road 258, west of Seymour, on Friday night. That’s when he left the roadway, hitting a guardrail before stopping, facing eastbound in the westbound lane.

Police say his truck was then struck head-on by a westbound SUV, driven by 70-year-old Elizabeth Helwig, of Seymour, northeast of Vallonia.

Both vehicles came to a rest in the roadway.

Anderson was pronounced dead by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.

Helwig was transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries.

Toxicology reports are pending for both drivers. The crash remains under investigation.