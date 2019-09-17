Southern Indiana man arrested on child molestation charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Orleans, Indiana man was arrested on a warrant for child molestation Saturday.

Indiana State Police Trooper Tyler Matthew began the investigation on September 12 after they were informed of possible inappropriate or illegal conduct involving a minor in Campbellsburg, Indiana.

As a result of the investigation, Matthew requested an arrest warrant for William L. Stinnett, 60, and served the warrant on Saturday.

Stinnett is charged with one count of child molestation, a level 4 felony.

The case is still under investigation.