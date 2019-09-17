Southern Indiana man arrested on child molestation charges

Indiana

by: Bray Snyder

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Orleans, Indiana man was arrested on a warrant for child molestation Saturday.

Indiana State Police Trooper Tyler Matthew began the investigation on September 12 after they were informed of possible inappropriate or illegal conduct involving a minor in Campbellsburg, Indiana.

As a result of the investigation, Matthew requested an arrest warrant for William L. Stinnett, 60, and served the warrant on Saturday.

Stinnett is charged with one count of child molestation, a level 4 felony.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss