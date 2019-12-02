Southern Indiana man arrested on child exploitation charges

Brett Allan Walker, 28, was arrested on child exploitation charges. charges

SWITZ CITY, Ind. (WANE) — A southern Indiana man was arrested

Wednesday, November 27, members of the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, Cyber Crimes Unit, and members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at a Switz City home.

The warrant followed an investigation that led to probable cause into alleged production and possession of child pornography.

Task Force members received a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Brett Allan Walker, 28, was arrested on the following charges:

Child Molestation, a Level 1 Felony

Child Exploitation, a Level 5 Felony

Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony

Walker was taken to the Greene County Jail where his custody was transferred.