Southern Indiana man arrested on child exploitation charges

SWITZ CITY, Ind. (WANE) — A southern Indiana man was arrested
Wednesday, November 27, members of the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, Cyber Crimes Unit, and members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at a Switz City home.
The warrant followed an investigation that led to probable cause into alleged production and possession of child pornography.
Task Force members received a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Brett Allan Walker, 28, was arrested on the following charges:
- Child Molestation, a Level 1 Felony
- Child Exploitation, a Level 5 Felony
- Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony
Walker was taken to the Greene County Jail where his custody was transferred.