Southern Indiana man arrested after leading State Police on chase

The vehicle, being driven by Bradley R. Snapp, age 32, left the roadway and struck a guardrail before overturning and landing in a creek.

RIPLEY COUNTY. Ind. (WANE) — A Southern Indiana man was arrested on numerous charges after leading troopers on a vehicle pursuit in Ripley County Tuesday night.

The incident began when Trooper Nicholas Albrecht attempted to stop a 2000 Buick LeSabre at High Street and Tanglewood Road in Versailles, Indiana for a traffic violation. The vehicle, being driven by Bradley R. Snapp, age 32, fled from Trooper Albrecht. Snapp drove westbound from Versailles before traveling northbound towards Osgood, Indiana.

At the intersection of County Road 325 North and County Road 525 West, Snapp lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle then overturned before landing in a creek. Trooper Albrecht, along with other officers, pulled Snapp from the vehicle. Suspected methamphetamine was located inside of the vehicle.

Snapp was transported to Decatur County Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was then released into police custody. Snapp was transported to the Ripley County Jail where he was then incarcerated on charges of Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Methamphetamine, Operating While Intoxicated, and Reckless Driving.

Snapp was incarcerated pending his initial appearance in the Ripley County Circuit Court.

Trooper Albrecht was assisted by other troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post, Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, Versailles Police Department, Osgood Police Department, Osgood Fire Department, Ripley County EMS, and Affordable Todd’s Wrecker.