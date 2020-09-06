Southern Indiana bank closes most branch lobbies over virus

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana bank is closing lobbies at many of its branches because of the pandemic.

Corydon-based First Harrison Bank announced last week the lobbies will be closed at most branches, but drive-up lanes will remain open.

The bank has 18 locations in southern Indiana and Bullitt County, Kentucky.

Bank president and CEO Bill Harrod tells the News and Tribune the change is meant to minimize the risk of coronavirus exposure to the community and staff.

Employees at two branches tested positive for COVID-19.

The bank will keep one branch in each county where it operates open to lobby traffic.

