South Bend’s new invasive plant ban includes Bradford pear

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Dozens of invasive plant species, including a commonly planted flowering tree, will be banned from being sold or planted in South Bend starting this fall under a new ordinance.

The South Bend Common Council unanimously approved the ordinance Tuesday. The ban takes effect Sept. 1, but it does not apply to anything that’s already planted, and many of the plants it covers aren’t sold in garden stores. But the list does cover the callery pear tree, which includes a cultivar known as Bradford pear. That tree is often planted for its bright white spring flowers, but it is very invasive.