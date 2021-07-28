South Bend schools to require masks for elementary students

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Elementary students at South Bend schools will be required to wear masks when the school year begins next month under the district’s new coronavirus response plan.

The plan approved Monday night by the South Bend Community School Corp. board outlines the coronavirus measures that will be in place when the school year begins for students Aug. 11.

The South Bend Tribune reports students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade will be required to wear masks indoors, while face coverings will not be required but strongly encouraged among unvaccinated staff and middle and high school students.

Staff and middle- and high-school students who are vaccinated can go mask-free.