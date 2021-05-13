South Bend school suspends teacher over Right to Life talk

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana school district has suspended a teacher who invited a representative of an anti-abortion group to speak during a health class.

The South Bend Community School Corp. placed the Clay High School teacher on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

The South Bend Tribune reports that district leaders said the presentation Tuesday by a representative of Right to Life Michiana violated policies and procedures because the teacher did not seek the approval of the school principal and did not notify parents in advance.

Jackie Appleman of Right to Life Michiana said her organization didn’t promote any religious or moral views.