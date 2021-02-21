South Bend revises use of force policy for its officers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — South Bend’s police officers will be banned from using chokeholds under a newly revised use-of-force policy that officials in the northern Indiana city say still needs some tweaking.

The new policy was approved Wednesday by the Board of Public Safety on a 4-1 vote following a debate on whether board members should delay voting.

The revised guidelines will formally ban chokeholds, require officers to avoid deploying force whenever possible by using de-escalation techniques, and require officers to use only the force needed to overcome threats. But the board plans to revisit the policy in two months because board members said it lacks some clear definitions.