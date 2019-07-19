South Bend police to get body camera upgrades after shooting

FILE – In this June 23, 2019, file photo, South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski, left, speaks as Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg listens during a town hall community meeting, in South Bend, Ind. A white Indiana police officer who fatally shot a black man, sparking protests and roiling the presidential campaign of Mayor Pete Buttigieg, has resigned. The Fraternal Order of Police announced Sgt. Ryan O’Neill’s resignation from the South Bend Police Department on Monday, July 15. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — South Bend is updating its police officers’ body camera technology following the recent fatal police shooting of a black man.

South Bend Police Sgt. Ryan O’ Neill fatally shot Eric Logan on June 16, but the incident wasn’t captured on video because his body camera wasn’t activated. The shooting sparked protests, prompting Mayor Pete Buttigieg, campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination, to leave the campaign trail for several days to answer questions about public safety and race.

O’Neill resigned from the department this week.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the technology upgrades will mean officers’ body cameras can be activated manually or automatically when a squad car door is opened. And soon, sensors will activate the cameras when an officer’s gun when it is drawn from the holster.

Information from: South Bend Tribune