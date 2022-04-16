SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A South Bend man has been charged with criminal recklessness and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon for a shooting that shattered two windows in a legislator’s SUV while he drove.

Court documents say 51-year-old Edmande Hill and Republican state Rep. Jake Teshka of South Bend were driving next to each other Dec. 8 on a South Bend freeway when multiple shots struck Teshka’s vehicle.

Court documents say a bullet passed through the passenger side and driver’s side windows, shattering both and exiting the vehicle “just inches away from the driver’s head,” documents say. Teshka’s head was cut by a shard of glass.