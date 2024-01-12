SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A federal judge in South Bend has ruled that the state’s “buffer law,” which gives police a 25-foot buffer to do their duties, does not violate the first amendment of the United States Constitution.

According to court documents, filed on Friday in the South Bend division of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Indiana, Judge Damon Leichty ruled that the state’s buffer law is not unconstitutional by virtue of being facially overbroad, with the law having “only an incidental effect on the public’s First Amendment right to capture audio and video and otherwise to scrutinize police conduct.”

This stems from House Enrolled Act 1186, a law that was passed in the Indiana General Assembly in May 2023. The law gives police a 25-foot buffer to perform any of their duties. According to previous reports, if a member of the public is asked to provide the distance and does not comply, they can be charged with a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.

In August 2023, the ACLU of Indiana filed a lawsuit against the city of South Bend on behalf of Donald Nicodemus. According to the complaint, Nicodemus is a South Bend resident who monitors law enforcement, specifically the South Bend Police Department, on his YouTube channel.

During an incident in July 2023, Nicodemus went to the scene of a reported shooting and began to stream for his YouTube channel. The complaint said that Nicodemus, along with others who were there, were asked to step back and move further away from the crime scene. After an additional disturbance near the scene, the group was asked to move back another 25 feet by another officer.

At the time, Nicodemus and his legal team was claiming that the South Bend Police Department was using the new law to give law enforcement “unbridled discretion to prohibit citizens from approaching within 25 feet of the officers to observe their actions” even if they are not interfering with law enforcement. Nicodemus said that it brings “content and viewpoint based discrimination.”

In the order, Leichty said that the law has many “legitimate applications” and any effect on speech is “minimal and incidental only.” Leichty stressed that the law promotes the safety of officers and citizens.

Leichty said that police are able to take “all reasonable steps to maintain safety and control, secure crime scenes and accident sites protect the integrity and confidentiality of investigation,” stressing that an officer cannot issue an order for individuals to move back just because they are recording.

Leichty also said in his ruling that Nicodemus and his legal team have not presented a “substantial number of applications that (the law) would prove unconstitutional.”

“The law isn’t directed toward speech, but encroachment,” the order reads. “The law affords law enforcement officers the uninterrupted and unimpeded ability to do their jobs… The law promotes officer and public safety by ensuring that someone at a close distance cannot harm or hinder those charged with and engaged in their lawful duties, particularly when 25 feet affords an officer mere seconds of reaction time to respond to someone approaching.”

According to a news release from the ACLU of Indiana about the decision, officials said they are “obviously disappointed” in the ruling.

“We believe this new law gives unbridled discretion to law enforcement officers and invites content and viewpoint-based discrimination,” Ken Falk, the legal director at the ACLU of Indiana, said in the release. “With this ruling, police officers will continue to have unchecked authority to prohibit citizens from approaching within 25 feet of the officers to observe their actions, even if the actions of the citizens are not and will not interfere with the police.”

According to officials with the ACLU of Indiana, an appeal of the Nicodemus ruling is planned.

Other ‘Buffer Law’ lawsuit

This lawsuit in South Bend federal court differs from a similar, yet separate, lawsuit in Indianapolis federal court. According to previous reports, a number of press entities, including Nexstar Media Inc., which owns and operates WTTV and WXIN in Indianapolis, WTWO and WAWV in Terre Haute, WANE in Fort Wayne, and WEHT and WTVW in Evansville, filed a lawsuit in October, challenging the legality of House Enrolled Act 1186.

The defendants in the case have previously argued that the issues and relief sought in this lawsuit are similar to those in the lawsuit filed in South Bend federal court, arguing that the case should be dismissed “to avoid duplicative litigation of a parallel case.” The plaintiffs argue that they have no relationship to Nicodemus, the plaintiff to the other lawsuit, and that a ruling in that other lawsuit would not impact the media entities as a whole.

“Even when two actions are mirror-image identical,” documents filed in December 2023 stated, “‘there is no ‘first filed doctrine’ requiring dismissal of all suits after the first.'”

This lawsuit continues to be active in Indianapolis federal court.