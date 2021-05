TERRE HAUTE, Mich. (AP) — Police have arrested the son of a 72-year-old woman who was stabbed to death at her home in the Terre Haute area.

Michael Wilson was found about 40 miles away Thursday after police got a tip that he might be at a state forest.

He was found in the area.

Wilson was charged with murder and car theft in the death of Gayle Wilson, who was found in her home Thursday.

He’s been lodged in the Vigo County jail.