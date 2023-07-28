HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – If one is looking for activities year-round, the Indiana Dunes National Park in Porter, Indiana has something for everyone.

Whether one might be looking for fun in the sun or laying low in the snow, Indiana Dunes has what one is looking for.

According to the National Park Service’s website, there are 13 activities and over 500 guided tours one can experience during their time at the park.

Beach-going & Swimming Fifteen miles of sandy beach Most beaches open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Biking Interconnected trail system that spans 37 miles across the entire length of the park Various lengths and challenges

Bird Watching Fall migration – southbound birds follow north-south shoreline, funneled into the Dunes Wintering birds – open water and shoreline attracts Can observe hawks from top of sand dune, waterfowl from shoreline, wetland birds in Great Marsh

Camping Overnight camping available from April 1 through October 31 at Dunewood Campground Two loops containing 66 campsites

Fishing & Boating Fishing allowed under federal, state and local laws Need Indiana Fishing License and stamp if fishing for trout or salmon Boaters must stay 500 feet away from marked areas, even when beaching. Personal watercraft is prohibited.

Hiking Fourteen distinct trail systems, covering more than 50 miles Varying lengths and difficulty levels make picking the right trail easy Most trails open all year. hiking experience changes with each season

Geocaching Four types: traditional, earth, lab and virtual

Historical Sites Over 60 historic structures including Bailly Homestead (national historic landmark), Camp Good Fellow, Chellberg Farm and five houses from the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair

Horseback Riding Glenwood Dunes Trails, national park’s only equestrian trails Permitted from March 16 to December 14 Sufficient snow cover (three inches or more) before December 15 or after March 15, trail will remain closed

Interpretive Programs

Picnic Cooking fires permitted in provided grills or an approved carry-in grill (noncombustible container with enclosed bottom and sides with minimum depth of two inches)

Winter Activities Scenery, hiking, wildlife, cross-country skiing and snowboarding, sledding and snowmobiling Watch for shelf ice and do NOT walk on it

Guided Tours Over 400 interpretive programs



Indiana Dunes National Park is managed by the National Park Service and first authorized by Congress in 1966 as Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore. It was redesignated as the 61st national park on February 15, 2019.