LINTON, Ind. (WANE) Someone bought a Hoosier Lottery ticket worth $105,000 after Tuesday’s drawing.

The winning CA$H 5 ticket was bought at Casey’s in the town of Linton in northwest Indiana. The winning numbers for Tuesday were 10-27-30-35-44.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions. CA$H 5 overall odds are 1 in 11