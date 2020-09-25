Some restrictions lifted for gyms during Stage 5

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some restrictions on gyms are set to be lifted with the move to Stage 5 of the Back on Track plan.

Lifted restrictions include:

Allowing guests to return

Opening at full capacity

WANE 15 spoke with area gym CrossFit Praus who says they will be able to add their child care services.

Owner Misty Wallin says gymgoers are looking forward to a sense of normalcy.

“Members are excited and they’ve been adapting to all the changes we’ve had to make and just taking it in stride and moving forward as much as possible,” Wallin said. “It’ll be great to just be back kind of like we were and get back to normal, if you can call it that.”

CrossFit Praus location says they will continue with previous practices like ramped up disinfecting efforts.