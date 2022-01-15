Some inmates transferred to new Marion County jail

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marion County jail officials have started transferring inmates to a new $600 million jail and court complex on Indianapolis’ east side.

The Indianapolis Star reports that two vans of detainees were taken Saturday morning to the Community Justice Campus. The vans had a police escort.

About 2,200 general population inmates at two old county jails are to be moved to the new facility by the end of January. From Friday night to early Saturday morning, inmate workers at the City-County Building and low-level offenders at Marion County Jail II also were transferred.

The new 770,000 square-foot jail has capacity for 3,000 inmates, 500 more than the combined capacity at the old jails and City-County Building.