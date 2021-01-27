‘It’s good news’: Indiana governor adjusts social gathering capacity limits

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – During Governor Eric Holcomb’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, he announced that he is extending the executive order on social gathering limits while including a few changes.

On Sunday, Governor Holcomb said he will sign the executive order that will be in place until Feb. 28. This executive order strongly recommends social gatherings and events be limited based on a county’s color-coded metic: red counties can have up to 25 people present, orange can have 50 people, yellow can have 100 people and blue can have up to 250 people at a gathering.

Governor Holcomb said that the state will be adding to a capacity limit instead of a total attendees limit.

Overall attendance at social gatherings or events will be based on the county’s color-coded metric. Red and orange may not exceed 25% of the facility’s capacity, yellow counties may not exceed 50% of the facility’s capacity and blue counties may reach 100% of the facility’s capacity.

This decision was made after the numbers continued to decline for both the positivity rates and hospitalizations throughout the state, Holcomb said. On Jan. 11 the state’s positivity rate was 16.5% and on Wednesday it is reported at 9.1%.

“We always say, ‘don’t get giddy about this.’ It’s good news,” Gov. Holcomb said. “There’s a lot of thanks, a lot of credit to people who are taking this seriously. Practicing good public health measures.”

Holcomb added that he hopes the first week of February will help the state swiftly move away from the pandemic as testing, tracing, and vaccinating continue.