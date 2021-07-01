Sober Ride Indiana offering free Uber, Lift rides over holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Sober Ride Indiana is working to keep Hoosiers safe this Fourth of July weekend by offering $15 off Uber and Lyft rides in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis.

Ride credits are available for the first 2,000 participants (1,000 per city) and can only be redeemed between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. from Friday through Monday, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) said.

“If you plan on drinking this Fourth of July, make a plan to get home safely, whether it’s booking a sober ride or finding a designated driver,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. “We want everyone to enjoy the holiday but to do so responsibly.”

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunk-driving crashes claim more than 10,000 lives per year in the U.S. While it continues to be a problem on our nation’s roads every day, it tends to be more prevalent around certain holidays.

Last year during the Fourth of July weekend alone, there were 71 alcohol-related collisions and six fatalities in Indiana, ICJI said.

Sober Ride Indiana was created to address this problem and save lives by discouraging impaired driving on high-risk holidays. Since the program’s inception, ICJI said more than 3,500 ride credits have been redeemed statewide.

“One of the goals of this program is to incentivize smart decision making,” said Robert Duckworth, ICJI Traffic Safety Director. “At the end of the day, impaired driving is a choice and completely preventable.”

To redeem a $15 ride credit, visit SoberRideIndiana.com. Then, click on “Redeem Ride Credits” and follow the instructions for the ridesharing service being used.

Before using Sober Ride Indiana, users are encouraged to review and follow any COVID-specific requirements designated by Uber and Lyft. Tips are not included, and users are financially responsible for anything over $15. ICJI said possession of the code does not necessarily guarantee availability of the credit.

Sober Ride Indiana was created by the ICJI in partnership with Alliance Highway Safety and is funded by the NHTSA.