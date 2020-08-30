Small plane crashes in Illinois, kills Indiana judge

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A small plane crashed in southeastern Illinois, killing the pilot who was an Indiana judge.

The wreckage was discovered a few miles from an airport in Lawrence County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot, Judge Ryan Johanningsmeier of Knox County, Indiana, was the only person aboard the plane.

Indiana authorities began to investigate after the plane stopped in Sullivan County but didn’t arrive in Lawrence County as planned.

The plane was a single-engine Cirrus SR22.

