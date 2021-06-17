Small earthquake reported in western Indiana

MONTEZUMA, Ind. (WANE) — A small earthquake has been reported in west-central Indiana.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 3.8 magnitude earthquake was reported 2 1/2 miles northeast of Montezuma, west of Indianapolis near the Illinois border.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries, but some “very light” damage was reported near Montezuma.

(USGS)

The quake was felt from Bloomington to Logansport, according to a USGS intensity map. A WANE 15 viewer said she felt the quake in Fort Wayne.