ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The St. Joseph County Airport Authority Board of Directors will officially name their partner of the year Wednesday.

The award will be presented to SkyWest Airlines for their contributions within the past year to the South Bend International Airport (SBN).

SkyWest Airlines works with SBN to create opportunities for the community to get a better understanding of their operational space through events such as Aviation Education Day and their “Bears in the Air” kick-off party, according to a release from SBN.

Executive Director and CEO of SBN Mike Daigle appreciates the role that SkyWest has played in taking their events to the next level.

“The aircraft and hangar were both hits at the events,” said Daigle. “We thank SkyWest for their partnership and willingness to share their resources to continuously grow the impact that aviation has on our community.”

SkyWest’s Chief Commercial Officer Wade Steel is also excited for his team being honored as the partner of the year.

“SkyWest appreciates our strong partnership with South Bend International and the many ways we’ve been able to give back where our people live and work,” Steel said.

