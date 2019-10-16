Skeletal remains found in Dearborn County

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana State Police has begun a death investigation after human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in Dearborn County.

On Sunday, October 13, an individual contacted law enforcement after he observed human remains while walking in a heavily wooded area near Lawrenceburg, Indiana. On Monday, October 14 and Tuesday, October 15, Investigators from the Indiana State Police and University of Indianapolis forensic anthropologists conducted an additional search of the area. During that search, investigators located additional remains that are believed to be of the same person.

Through dental records, it was determined the remains belong to Josh Batchelor. The Indiana State Police had been conducting a missing person investigation into the disappearance of Batchelor, who was last seen in May of 2017.

The investigation into Batchelor’s death is ongoing at this time.

Josh Batchelor’s family has been notified.

The Indiana State Police has been assisted by numerous local law enforcement agencies, Dearborn County Coroner’s Office, Dearborn County Prosecutor’s Office, and the University of Indianapolis Forensic Anthropologists.