Six vehicle crash claims one life north of Indianapolis

Indiana State Police say four semis, one car and one van collided sending three to hospitals and killing a driver. Police say the crash occurred in the southbound lanes near mile marker 159. (Courtesy/Indiana State Police)

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A six vehicle crash on Interstate 65 claimed one life Thursday afternoon.

Indiana State Police say four semis, one car and one van collided sending three to hospitals and killing a driver. Police say the crash occurred in the southbound lanes near mile marker 159.

Preliminary investigations by troopers out of the ISP Post at Lafayette have revealed that traffic was stopped for an earlier crash when a white semi pulling a large refrigerated trailer rear-ended a maroon Subaru in the right lane, knocking it into the ditch.

A maroon Subaru was rear ended by a semi sending its driver to a hospital with serious injuries. (Courtesy/Indiana State Police)

The white semi then continued on and rear ended another semi pulling a tanker which pancaked a white Ford Transit between another semi pulling a tanker. The driver of the Ford Transit, Ira Brockman, 81, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another semi pulling an empty flatbed trailer was in the left lane beside the crash and had very minor damage.

The other four semis were declared total losses by ISP.

The driver of the maroon Subaru was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. The drivers of the four semis each had minor injuries.

Police say it appears all parties involved were wearing seatbelts.

The investigation in ongoing.