Sinkhole opens on I-65 in southern Indiana

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crews repair a sinkhole along Interstate 65 in Floyd County on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (INDOT)

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - State transportation officials say a sinkhole that opened up overnight on a southern Indiana highway has forced the closure of a portion of that freeway.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says eastbound lanes of Interstate 265 in Floyd County between Charlestown Road and Interstate 65 were closed early Wednesday after motorists reported a large pothole that turned out to be a sinkhole.

A contractor was working Wednesday to fill the sinkhole and repave the area. INDOT official said Wednesday afternoon they expect the lanes to reopen Wednesday evening.

UPDATE: I-265 EB remains closed east of Charlestown Road in Floyd County due to sinkhole, expected to reopen Wednesday evening https://t.co/rQps2JAi0N — INDOT Southeast (@INDOTSoutheast) May 22, 2019

Motorist Cara Chumley tells WLKY-TV that her car struck the sinkhole during her morning commute to work, damaging one of its wheels.

She says officers helped her change her tire before she drove to a local hospital for an evaluation.