Single-vehicle crash claims life of Batesville teen

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — A 17-year-old teen from Batesville has died after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.

According to Indiana State Police, Kaleb G. Norton died after being ejected from the vehicle. Norton was a passenger in a white 2003 Dodge Ram being driven by a 16-year-old boy.

Police say the truck was traveling westbound on Legion Road near County Road 200 East in Ripley County, when it left the road.

The teen driver, according to police, over-corrected, causing the vehicle to leave the north side of the road before overturning.

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries in the collision.

Norton was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner’s Office. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Indiana State Police say the investigation is ongoing and toxicology results are pending.