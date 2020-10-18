Single-vehicle crash claims life of 28-year-old Mooresville woman

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 28-year-old Mooreseville woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Just after 12 a.m., Indiana State Police responded to a crash on I-65. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Focus, driven by Lindsay Estep, was travelling southbound when, for unknown reasons, left the east side of the roadway.

According to police, the Ford Focus then went back onto the roadway, crossed the southbound lanes, and drove into the right ditch, rolling over several times.

Estep was ejected from the car as a result of the crash. She was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.